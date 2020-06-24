All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4934 Portsmouth Ave

4934 Portsmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4934 Portsmouth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have any available units?
4934 Portsmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4934 Portsmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4934 Portsmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 Portsmouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4934 Portsmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4934 Portsmouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
