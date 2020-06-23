ONE YEAR OLD, ON 2ND FLOOR, GATED AND CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN, TOWN CENTER, AND THE BEACHES.WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE PATIO. JUST ADDED GORGEOUS ''SEA ISLAND OAK'' FLOORING AND 9 FT CEILINGS . Maintenance free living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4932 KEY LIME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.