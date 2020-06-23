4932 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

ONE YEAR OLD, ON 2ND FLOOR, GATED AND CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN, TOWN CENTER, AND THE BEACHES.WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE PATIO. JUST ADDED GORGEOUS ''SEA ISLAND OAK'' FLOORING AND 9 FT CEILINGS . Maintenance free living.