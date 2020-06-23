All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

4932 KEY LIME DR

4932 Key Lime Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4932 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
ONE YEAR OLD, ON 2ND FLOOR, GATED AND CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN, TOWN CENTER, AND THE BEACHES.WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE PATIO. JUST ADDED GORGEOUS ''SEA ISLAND OAK'' FLOORING AND 9 FT CEILINGS . Maintenance free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4932 KEY LIME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 KEY LIME DR have?
Some of 4932 KEY LIME DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 KEY LIME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4932 KEY LIME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 KEY LIME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4932 KEY LIME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR offer parking?
No, 4932 KEY LIME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4932 KEY LIME DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have a pool?
No, 4932 KEY LIME DR does not have a pool.
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have accessible units?
Yes, 4932 KEY LIME DR has accessible units.
Does 4932 KEY LIME DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 KEY LIME DR has units with dishwashers.

