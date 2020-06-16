Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4928 Fredericksburg Ave.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4928 Fredericksburg Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
4928 Fredericksburg Ave
4928 Fredericksburg Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4928 Fredericksburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great value! Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have any available units?
4928 Fredericksburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4928 Fredericksburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Fredericksburg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Fredericksburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave offer parking?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have a pool?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Fredericksburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Fredericksburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
