Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE

4923 Portsmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Portsmouth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have any available units?
4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have?
Some of 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE offers parking.
Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have a pool?
No, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 PORTSMOUTH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
