4917 Key Lime Dr 307, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Baymeadows
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 Available 06/01/20 Very nice 3/2 at Southside and JTB - Ready to move in, very clean 3/2 near the Town Center. Washer and Drying included. Close to clubhouse, lots of sidewalks.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have any available units?
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.