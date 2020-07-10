All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307

4917 Key Lime Dr 307 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4917 Key Lime Dr 307, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 Available 06/01/20 Very nice 3/2 at Southside and JTB - Ready to move in, very clean 3/2 near the Town Center. Washer and Drying included. Close to clubhouse, lots of sidewalks.

(RLNE3734034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have any available units?
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 offer parking?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have a pool?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have accessible units?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Key Lime Dr. # 307 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia