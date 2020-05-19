All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4912 W VIRGINIA AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4912 W VIRGINIA AVE

4912 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4912 West Virginia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have any available units?
4912 W VIRGINIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have?
Some of 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4912 W VIRGINIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE offer parking?
No, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have a pool?
No, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 W VIRGINIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia