Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4909 Avenue B
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4909 Avenue B
4909 Avenue B
·
No Longer Available
Location
4909 Avenue B, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/2 Available on the Northside! - Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath brick home. Separate dining and living rooms, walk in master closet, hardwood floors and an enclosed porch.
(RLNE5669877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4909 Avenue B have any available units?
4909 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4909 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4909 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
