Jacksonville, FL
4909 Avenue B
4909 Avenue B

4909 Avenue B
Jacksonville
Location

4909 Avenue B, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/2 Available on the Northside! - Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath brick home. Separate dining and living rooms, walk in master closet, hardwood floors and an enclosed porch.

(RLNE5669877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Avenue B have any available units?
4909 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4909 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4909 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.

