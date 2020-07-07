Rent Calculator
4851 Booker St
4851 Booker Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4851 Booker Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 Okay
Area Schools
K-5: Carter G Woodson Elementary
6-8: Northwestern Middle
9-12: William M Raines High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4851 Booker St have any available units?
4851 Booker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4851 Booker St have?
Some of 4851 Booker St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4851 Booker St currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Booker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Booker St pet-friendly?
No, 4851 Booker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4851 Booker St offer parking?
No, 4851 Booker St does not offer parking.
Does 4851 Booker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Booker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Booker St have a pool?
No, 4851 Booker St does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Booker St have accessible units?
No, 4851 Booker St does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Booker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 Booker St does not have units with dishwashers.
