Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4851 Amos St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4851 Amos St
4851 Amos Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4851 Amos Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Home is available for rent. Section 8 is accepted!
PK-5: Carter G. Woodson Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: William M. Raines High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4851 Amos St have any available units?
4851 Amos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4851 Amos St have?
Some of 4851 Amos St's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4851 Amos St currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Amos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Amos St pet-friendly?
No, 4851 Amos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4851 Amos St offer parking?
No, 4851 Amos St does not offer parking.
Does 4851 Amos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Amos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Amos St have a pool?
No, 4851 Amos St does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Amos St have accessible units?
No, 4851 Amos St does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Amos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 Amos St does not have units with dishwashers.
