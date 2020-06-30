3 bedroom 2 .5 bath town home with 1 car attached garage in gated community near JTB and I95. Fully equipped kitchen, Master Bath with His and Her sinks and Garden tub, Walk in closets, Screened Lanai.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have any available units?
4845 PARKHURST PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.