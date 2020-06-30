All apartments in Jacksonville
4845 PARKHURST PL
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

4845 PARKHURST PL

4845 Parkhurst Place · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Parkhurst Place, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 .5 bath town home with 1 car attached garage in gated community near JTB and I95. Fully equipped kitchen, Master Bath with His and Her sinks and Garden tub, Walk in closets, Screened Lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have any available units?
4845 PARKHURST PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 PARKHURST PL have?
Some of 4845 PARKHURST PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 PARKHURST PL currently offering any rent specials?
4845 PARKHURST PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 PARKHURST PL pet-friendly?
No, 4845 PARKHURST PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL offer parking?
Yes, 4845 PARKHURST PL offers parking.
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 PARKHURST PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have a pool?
Yes, 4845 PARKHURST PL has a pool.
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have accessible units?
No, 4845 PARKHURST PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 PARKHURST PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 PARKHURST PL has units with dishwashers.

