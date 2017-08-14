All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4845 ASTRAL ST

4845 Astral Street · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Astral Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 89095

BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 baths Brick Murray Hill house. This home features, open floor plan in the living - dining area with fireplace, new kitchen and appliances, covered parking and approx.1595 SF. The home is in the exciting Murray Hill neighborhood and is conveniently located to FSCJ, neighborhood shops, cafes, Murray Hill Library, movie theatre & parks. Great potential for a commercial rental office. Call today
(954)945-0566 Don't miss this one!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89095
Property Id 89095

(RLNE4550228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 ASTRAL ST have any available units?
4845 ASTRAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 ASTRAL ST have?
Some of 4845 ASTRAL ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 ASTRAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
4845 ASTRAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 ASTRAL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 ASTRAL ST is pet friendly.
Does 4845 ASTRAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 4845 ASTRAL ST offers parking.
Does 4845 ASTRAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 ASTRAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 ASTRAL ST have a pool?
No, 4845 ASTRAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 4845 ASTRAL ST have accessible units?
No, 4845 ASTRAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 ASTRAL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 ASTRAL ST has units with dishwashers.
