All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4842 Susanna Woods Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4842 Susanna Woods Ct
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 AM

4842 Susanna Woods Ct

4842 Susanna Woods Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Craven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4842 Susanna Woods Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contat me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have any available units?
4842 Susanna Woods Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have?
Some of 4842 Susanna Woods Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 Susanna Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4842 Susanna Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 Susanna Woods Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct offers parking.
Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have a pool?
No, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 Susanna Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4842 Susanna Woods Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia