4840 Herton Road

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features Greenland Pines Elementary! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Pool, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/657461 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

