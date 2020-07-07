All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4840 Herton Road

4840 Herton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Herton Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features Greenland Pines Elementary! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Private Pool, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/657461 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Herton Road have any available units?
4840 Herton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Herton Road have?
Some of 4840 Herton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Herton Road currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Herton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Herton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 Herton Road is pet friendly.
Does 4840 Herton Road offer parking?
No, 4840 Herton Road does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Herton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Herton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Herton Road have a pool?
Yes, 4840 Herton Road has a pool.
Does 4840 Herton Road have accessible units?
No, 4840 Herton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Herton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 Herton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

