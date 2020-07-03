All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4830 Latimer Road South

4830 Latimer Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Latimer Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,435, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,435, Available 10/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Latimer Road South have any available units?
4830 Latimer Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4830 Latimer Road South currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Latimer Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Latimer Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 Latimer Road South is pet friendly.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South offer parking?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South have a pool?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South have accessible units?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 Latimer Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 Latimer Road South does not have units with air conditioning.

