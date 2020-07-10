All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4828 Deermoss way

4828 Deermoss Way South · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Deermoss Way South, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 - Property Id: 287865

Beautiful 2/2 In Centrally located area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287865
Property Id 287865

(RLNE5808341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Deermoss way have any available units?
4828 Deermoss way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4828 Deermoss way currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Deermoss way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Deermoss way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Deermoss way is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Deermoss way offer parking?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Deermoss way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Deermoss way have a pool?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Deermoss way have accessible units?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Deermoss way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 Deermoss way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4828 Deermoss way does not have units with air conditioning.

