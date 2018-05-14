All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 20 2019

4827 Louisa Ter

4827 Louisa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4827 Louisa Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath fully remodeled home in Murray Hill. Hardwood floors and brand new carpet. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. new appliances. Brand new half bath and indoor laundry room. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 Louisa Ter have any available units?
4827 Louisa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 Louisa Ter have?
Some of 4827 Louisa Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 Louisa Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4827 Louisa Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 Louisa Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4827 Louisa Ter offer parking?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4827 Louisa Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 Louisa Ter have a pool?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4827 Louisa Ter have accessible units?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 Louisa Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4827 Louisa Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
