4827 Louisa Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath fully remodeled home in Murray Hill. Hardwood floors and brand new carpet. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. new appliances. Brand new half bath and indoor laundry room. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4827 Louisa Ter have any available units?
4827 Louisa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.