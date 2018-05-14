4827 Louisa Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath fully remodeled home in Murray Hill. Hardwood floors and brand new carpet. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. new appliances. Brand new half bath and indoor laundry room. Great location.