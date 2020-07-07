Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4821 Louisa Ter
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4821 Louisa Ter
4821 Louisa Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4821 Louisa Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have any available units?
4821 Louisa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4821 Louisa Ter have?
Some of 4821 Louisa Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4821 Louisa Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Louisa Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Louisa Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter offer parking?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have a pool?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have accessible units?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
