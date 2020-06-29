All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4821 Louisa Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4821 Louisa Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4821 Louisa Ter

4821 Louisa Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4821 Louisa Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Cozy 3 BR house near Cassat Ave! Section 8 OK! Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Louisa Ter have any available units?
4821 Louisa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Louisa Ter have?
Some of 4821 Louisa Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Louisa Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Louisa Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Louisa Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter offer parking?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have a pool?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have accessible units?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Louisa Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Louisa Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia