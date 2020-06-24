All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4815 Cherwell Lane

4815 Cherwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Cherwell Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Southside townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with community pool. Includes washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Cherwell Lane have any available units?
4815 Cherwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Cherwell Lane have?
Some of 4815 Cherwell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Cherwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Cherwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Cherwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Cherwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4815 Cherwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Cherwell Lane offers parking.
Does 4815 Cherwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 Cherwell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Cherwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4815 Cherwell Lane has a pool.
Does 4815 Cherwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 4815 Cherwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Cherwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 Cherwell Lane has units with dishwashers.
