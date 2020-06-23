All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4814 Polaris St

4814 Polaris Street · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Polaris Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3/2 in Murray Hill with a large sun-room.

Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Polaris St have any available units?
4814 Polaris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4814 Polaris St currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Polaris St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Polaris St pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Polaris St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4814 Polaris St offer parking?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Polaris St have a pool?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Polaris St have accessible units?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have units with air conditioning.
