Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4814 Polaris St
4814 Polaris Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4814 Polaris Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3/2 in Murray Hill with a large sun-room.
Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4814 Polaris St have any available units?
4814 Polaris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4814 Polaris St currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Polaris St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Polaris St pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Polaris St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4814 Polaris St offer parking?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Polaris St have a pool?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Polaris St have accessible units?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Polaris St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Polaris St does not have units with air conditioning.
