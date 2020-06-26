All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4804 Elizabeth Terrace

4804 Elizabeth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Elizabeth Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5082754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have any available units?
4804 Elizabeth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4804 Elizabeth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Elizabeth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Elizabeth Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace offer parking?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have a pool?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Elizabeth Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 Elizabeth Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
