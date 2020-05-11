4803 Reef Heron Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Luxury Mandarin Home! - Available now! Nearly new luxury home! This absolutely stunning Egrets Landing home features crown moulding, wood tile, huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ quartz c-tops, 10' long island, stainless appliances, double wall ovens, gas range, large walk-in pantry, downstairs bedroom w/ full bath, large upstairs bonus room, upstairs ensuite bedroom w/ full bathroom & walk-in closet, spacious master bedroom w/ double tray ceilings, luxury garden bathroom w/ frameless shower, dual sink vanity, huge walk-in closet, high-end washer/dryer, screened porch overlooking pond, 2 car garage w/ epoxy floors, energy efficient gas tankless water heater and so much more!



(RLNE3990925)