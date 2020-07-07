4803 Playpen Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e62e0d00a ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Timothy\'s Landing near 103rd St on the Westside -Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse -Interior unit location with a 1-car garage -Includes access to community pool and playground -Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher -Combo family-dining room -Washer/Dryer connections in kitchen -New carpet upstairs and new ceramic tile downstairs -Convenient location close to schools and shopping -Up to 2 small pets under 30lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet. -Available for quick move-in Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease 9\' Ceilings Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Ice Maker Internet Ready Laminate Flooring Oven Pool Range Stove Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups Window Coverings