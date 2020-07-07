All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 2 2019

4803 Playpen Dr

4803 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e62e0d00a ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Timothy\'s Landing near 103rd St on the Westside -Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse -Interior unit location with a 1-car garage -Includes access to community pool and playground -Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher -Combo family-dining room -Washer/Dryer connections in kitchen -New carpet upstairs and new ceramic tile downstairs -Convenient location close to schools and shopping -Up to 2 small pets under 30lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet. -Available for quick move-in Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease 9\' Ceilings Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Ice Maker Internet Ready Laminate Flooring Oven Pool Range Stove Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups Window Coverings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Playpen Dr have any available units?
4803 Playpen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Playpen Dr have?
Some of 4803 Playpen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Playpen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Playpen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Playpen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 Playpen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4803 Playpen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Playpen Dr offers parking.
Does 4803 Playpen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Playpen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Playpen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4803 Playpen Dr has a pool.
Does 4803 Playpen Dr have accessible units?
No, 4803 Playpen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Playpen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Playpen Dr has units with dishwashers.

