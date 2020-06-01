478 E 45th St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a1fe490e5 ----

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and plenty of cabinet space. Also, enjoy a nice wood burning fire place. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Please go online to apply.



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.