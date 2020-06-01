All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

478 E 45th St

478 45th St E · No Longer Available
Location

478 45th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a1fe490e5 ----
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and plenty of cabinet space. Also, enjoy a nice wood burning fire place. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Please go online to apply.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 E 45th St have any available units?
478 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 478 E 45th St have?
Some of 478 E 45th St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
478 E 45th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 478 E 45th St offer parking?
No, 478 E 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 478 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 E 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 478 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 478 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
