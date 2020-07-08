All apartments in Jacksonville
4763 HARPERS FERRY LN
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

4763 HARPERS FERRY LN

4763 Harpers Ferry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4763 Harpers Ferry Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute home is in a cul-de-sac, it has a large family room, living room, and dining room, split floor plan, a large master bedroom, fenced in backyard, and two car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

