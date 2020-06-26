Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
4751 San Jose Manor Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4751 San Jose Manor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
PATIO HOME IN SAN JOSE VILLAGE, NEW CERAMIC TILE AND CARPET, LR/DR COMBO, WASHER DRYER HOOKUP, PATIO, YARD SERVICE INCLUDED,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have any available units?
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have?
Some of 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W pet-friendly?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W offer parking?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer parking.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have a pool?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have a pool.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have accessible units?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
