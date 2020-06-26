All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W

4751 San Jose Manor Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4751 San Jose Manor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
PATIO HOME IN SAN JOSE VILLAGE, NEW CERAMIC TILE AND CARPET, LR/DR COMBO, WASHER DRYER HOOKUP, PATIO, YARD SERVICE INCLUDED,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have any available units?
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have?
Some of 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W pet-friendly?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W offer parking?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer parking.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have a pool?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have a pool.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have accessible units?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4751 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia