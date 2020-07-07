All apartments in Jacksonville
4748 Southern Pacific Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 4:10 PM

4748 Southern Pacific Drive

4748 Southern Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4748 Southern Pacific Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have any available units?
4748 Southern Pacific Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4748 Southern Pacific Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4748 Southern Pacific Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 Southern Pacific Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive offer parking?
No, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive has a pool.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have accessible units?
No, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4748 Southern Pacific Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4748 Southern Pacific Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

