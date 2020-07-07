Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4739 CRESCENT AVENUE
4739 Crescent St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4739 Crescent St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4739 CRESCENT AVENUE Available 06/22/19 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent - Freshly painted interior
(RLNE2500429)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have any available units?
4739 CRESCENT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4739 CRESCENT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4739 CRESCENT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
