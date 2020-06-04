All apartments in Jacksonville
4736 Hatteras Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:13 PM

4736 Hatteras Road

4736 Hatteras Road · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4736 Hatteras Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Hatteras Road have any available units?
4736 Hatteras Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4736 Hatteras Road currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Hatteras Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Hatteras Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4736 Hatteras Road is pet friendly.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road offer parking?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not offer parking.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road have a pool?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road have accessible units?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 Hatteras Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 Hatteras Road does not have units with air conditioning.
