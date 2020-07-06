All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

4735 San Jose Manor Dr W

4735 San Jose Manor Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4735 San Jose Manor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbdcc51058 ---- Welcome home to this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment, perfect for you. Features appliances, washer/dryer connections, tile flooring, front patio, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have any available units?
4735 San Jose Manor Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
4735 San Jose Manor Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W offer parking?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have a pool?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have accessible units?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 San Jose Manor Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

