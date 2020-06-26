All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West

4719 San Jose Manor Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

4719 San Jose Manor Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable TownHome off of San Jose - One story town home off of San Jose, two bedrooms, one bathroom with full kitchen and large living space. Tile throughout. Private Entrance on Side of Home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2732264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have any available units?
4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West offer parking?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have a pool?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have accessible units?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719-1 San Jose Manor Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
