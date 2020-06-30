All apartments in Jacksonville
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W

4711 San Jose Manor Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4711 San Jose Manor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2/1 home featuring newer Tile floor entire house , neutral color scheme and a desirable location make this property an opportunity you do not want to miss! NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have any available units?
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W pet-friendly?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W offer parking?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer parking.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have a pool?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have a pool.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have accessible units?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with air conditioning.

