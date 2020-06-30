Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W
4711 San Jose Manor Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4711 San Jose Manor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2/1 home featuring newer Tile floor entire house , neutral color scheme and a desirable location make this property an opportunity you do not want to miss! NO PETS ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have any available units?
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W pet-friendly?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W offer parking?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer parking.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have a pool?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have a pool.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have accessible units?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 SAN JOSE MANOR DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia