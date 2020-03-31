All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4672 COLCHESTER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4672 COLCHESTER RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4672 COLCHESTER RD

4672 Colchester Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4672 Colchester Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have any available units?
4672 COLCHESTER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have?
Some of 4672 COLCHESTER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4672 COLCHESTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
4672 COLCHESTER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4672 COLCHESTER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4672 COLCHESTER RD is pet friendly.
Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD offer parking?
Yes, 4672 COLCHESTER RD offers parking.
Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4672 COLCHESTER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have a pool?
No, 4672 COLCHESTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have accessible units?
No, 4672 COLCHESTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4672 COLCHESTER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4672 COLCHESTER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia