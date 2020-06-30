All apartments in Jacksonville
4662 Lincrest Drive North
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:44 PM

4662 Lincrest Drive North

4662 Lincrest Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Lincrest Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1154632

A coveted singe family rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--Triple driveway
--Delightful front porch
--Fenced backyard
--Hardwood flooring
--Spacious living room
--Carpeted bedrooms
--Granite countertops
--Central AC
--Dogs and cats allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have any available units?
4662 Lincrest Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have?
Some of 4662 Lincrest Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 Lincrest Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Lincrest Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Lincrest Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4662 Lincrest Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North offer parking?
No, 4662 Lincrest Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 Lincrest Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have a pool?
No, 4662 Lincrest Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have accessible units?
No, 4662 Lincrest Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Lincrest Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 Lincrest Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

