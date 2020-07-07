Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020
4658 Norwood Ave.
4658 Norwood Avenue
·
Location
4658 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4658 Norwood Ave. Available 04/01/20 coming soon - 3 bedroom with bonus room 2 bathrooms. Modern color schemes with new paint flooring and all fixtures. MUST SEE.
(RLNE5670228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have any available units?
4658 Norwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4658 Norwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4658 Norwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 Norwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4658 Norwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4658 Norwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4658 Norwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
