4653 Timuquana Road

Amenities
Move-in ready bright and spacious single family home located just east of the Ortega River. Great central location to major Jacksonville roadways and local shopping. Only minutes from NAS JAX. Recently renovated and updated.
Features:
- Driveway
- New Roof
- Hardwood Flooring
- Updated Kitchen
- Back Patio
- Fireplace
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $999
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.