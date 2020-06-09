Rent Calculator
4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM
4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N
4651 Ken Knight Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
4651 Ken Knight Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Water front 2 bedroom/1 bath. Recently renovated throughout. Vouchers will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have any available units?
4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have?
Some of 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N's amenities include recently renovated, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N currently offering any rent specials?
4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N pet-friendly?
No, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N offer parking?
No, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not offer parking.
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have a pool?
No, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not have a pool.
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have accessible units?
Yes, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N has accessible units.
Does 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 KEN KNIGHT DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
