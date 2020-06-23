Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
4647 BARNES RD S
4647 BARNES RD S
4647 Barnes Road South
No Longer Available
Location
4647 Barnes Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stucco townhome, 2 story with living and dining room combination, both bedrooms are upstairs, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Freshly painted and ready to move in. No pets p=
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4647 BARNES RD S have any available units?
4647 BARNES RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4647 BARNES RD S have?
Some of 4647 BARNES RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4647 BARNES RD S currently offering any rent specials?
4647 BARNES RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 BARNES RD S pet-friendly?
No, 4647 BARNES RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4647 BARNES RD S offer parking?
No, 4647 BARNES RD S does not offer parking.
Does 4647 BARNES RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 BARNES RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 BARNES RD S have a pool?
No, 4647 BARNES RD S does not have a pool.
Does 4647 BARNES RD S have accessible units?
No, 4647 BARNES RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 BARNES RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 BARNES RD S has units with dishwashers.
