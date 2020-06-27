All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4643 Wrico Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4643 Wrico Dr.
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

4643 Wrico Dr.

4643 Wrico Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4643 Wrico Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom House - Must See - Close to Everything - Come see this beautiful cozy home and move in today!

2 bedroom 1 bath close to everything with brand new appliances and more! Quiet neighborhood with fenced in front and back yard, perfect for your family. You'll love the large living room and kitchen nook, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Close to schools, the Airport, Downtown, Riverside, and Amazon. Only 20 minutes from Jacksonville beaches!

Low Credit Scores Accepted - No Evictions/Felonies - Apply Today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE5009133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have any available units?
4643 Wrico Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4643 Wrico Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4643 Wrico Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 Wrico Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4643 Wrico Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. offer parking?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have a pool?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4643 Wrico Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4643 Wrico Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia