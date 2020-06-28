Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
4643 BARNES RD S
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4643 BARNES RD S
4643 Barnes Road South
·
No Longer Available
Location
4643 Barnes Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very spacious Townhome with decorative fireplace, wood and tile floors. Bedrooms are upstairs with carpeting. Storage room off rear patio. Close to School!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4643 BARNES RD S have any available units?
4643 BARNES RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4643 BARNES RD S have?
Some of 4643 BARNES RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4643 BARNES RD S currently offering any rent specials?
4643 BARNES RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 BARNES RD S pet-friendly?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4643 BARNES RD S offer parking?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S does not offer parking.
Does 4643 BARNES RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 BARNES RD S have a pool?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S does not have a pool.
Does 4643 BARNES RD S have accessible units?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 BARNES RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4643 BARNES RD S does not have units with dishwashers.
