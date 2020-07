Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath Available! This cozy home has many new features that include stove, refrigerator, flooring, bathroom fixture/cabinet and much more. The large backyard is great for entertaining. A generous size air conditioned laundry room is almost as large as a bedroom with plenty of space for storage, a music room or whatever you need it for. Schedule a showing today! Dogs up to 25 lbs welcomed. No Section 8!