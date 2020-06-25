Rent Calculator
4635 KINGSBURY ST
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
4635 KINGSBURY ST
4635 Kingsbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4635 Kingsbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated interior.Fireplace decorative use only New appliances counters & cabinets Owner to manage 1st, last & deposit req for move inAPPLICATION FEE WAIVED FOR MONTH OF AUGUST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have any available units?
4635 KINGSBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have?
Some of 4635 KINGSBURY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4635 KINGSBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
4635 KINGSBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 KINGSBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 4635 KINGSBURY ST offers parking.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have a pool?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have a pool.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
