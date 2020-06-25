4635 KINGSBURY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated interior.Fireplace decorative use only New appliances counters & cabinets Owner to manage 1st, last & deposit req for move inAPPLICATION FEE WAIVED FOR MONTH OF AUGUST!