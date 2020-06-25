All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4635 KINGSBURY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4635 KINGSBURY ST
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

4635 KINGSBURY ST

4635 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4635 Kingsbury Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated interior.Fireplace decorative use only New appliances counters & cabinets Owner to manage 1st, last & deposit req for move inAPPLICATION FEE WAIVED FOR MONTH OF AUGUST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have any available units?
4635 KINGSBURY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have?
Some of 4635 KINGSBURY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4635 KINGSBURY ST currently offering any rent specials?
4635 KINGSBURY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 KINGSBURY ST pet-friendly?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST offer parking?
Yes, 4635 KINGSBURY ST offers parking.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have a pool?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have a pool.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have accessible units?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 KINGSBURY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 KINGSBURY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia