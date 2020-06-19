4623 Suffolk Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom + office home - This 3 bedroom home with office is located just minutes from the Beverley Hills Park and I-295. It has a large backyard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.
Features:
- Private Driveway
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- 24 Hour Maintenance
- Bonus room for office
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4807253)