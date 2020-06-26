All apartments in Jacksonville
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE

4614 Williamsburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Williamsburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
This 3/2 is move in ready. Has nice backyard and parking inside fenced area. Large living room and kitchen. Laundry room is inside. Split floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have any available units?
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have?
Some of 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE offers parking.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have a pool?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have accessible units?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
