All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE
4614 Williamsburg Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4614 Williamsburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3/2 is move in ready. Has nice backyard and parking inside fenced area. Large living room and kitchen. Laundry room is inside. Split floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have any available units?
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have?
Some of 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE offers parking.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have a pool?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have accessible units?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 WILLIAMSBURG AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
