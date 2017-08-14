All apartments in Jacksonville
4612 ROANOKE BLVD

4612 Roanoke Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Roanoke Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Nice (3) bedroom 1 bath with big back yard Central heat and air.ready by Sept !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have any available units?
4612 ROANOKE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4612 ROANOKE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4612 ROANOKE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 ROANOKE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD offers parking.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have a pool?
No, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 ROANOKE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4612 ROANOKE BLVD has units with air conditioning.
