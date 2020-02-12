Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4606 PRAVER DR
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4606 PRAVER DR
4606 Praver Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4606 Praver Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE PURCHASE. REDUCED. BRICK HOME. 3/2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER. ALL ROOMS TILED. LR, DR, FAMILY RM, BREAKFAST NOOK, FULLY EQUIPPED AND NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4606 PRAVER DR have any available units?
4606 PRAVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4606 PRAVER DR have?
Some of 4606 PRAVER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4606 PRAVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
4606 PRAVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 PRAVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 4606 PRAVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4606 PRAVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 4606 PRAVER DR offers parking.
Does 4606 PRAVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4606 PRAVER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 PRAVER DR have a pool?
No, 4606 PRAVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 4606 PRAVER DR have accessible units?
No, 4606 PRAVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 PRAVER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 PRAVER DR has units with dishwashers.
