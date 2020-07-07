All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4603 ROYAL AVE

4603 Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Royal Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Recently remodeled throughout. No details spared in this adorable home in Historic Murray Hill.Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have any available units?
4603 ROYAL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 ROYAL AVE have?
Some of 4603 ROYAL AVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 ROYAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4603 ROYAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 ROYAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4603 ROYAL AVE offers parking.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have a pool?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 ROYAL AVE has units with dishwashers.

