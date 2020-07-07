Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4603 ROYAL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4603 ROYAL AVE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4603 ROYAL AVE
4603 Royal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4603 Royal Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled throughout. No details spared in this adorable home in Historic Murray Hill.Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have any available units?
4603 ROYAL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4603 ROYAL AVE have?
Some of 4603 ROYAL AVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4603 ROYAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4603 ROYAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 ROYAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4603 ROYAL AVE offers parking.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have a pool?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4603 ROYAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 ROYAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 ROYAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia