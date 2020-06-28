4603 Lincrest Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Special: Move in prior to September 24th and receive a $ 100.00 discount on first month's rent. Beautiful place to call home with room to grow! This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Harborview area home sits near the Ribault River and is ready for you with updated vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, appliances, central heating & air and large laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Large open one car carport and nice private lot. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available September 6th, 2019