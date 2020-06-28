All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 18 2019 at 1:00 AM

4603 Lincrest Drive South

4603 Lincrest Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Lincrest Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Special: Move in prior to September 24th and receive a $ 100.00 discount on first month's rent. Beautiful place to call home with room to grow! This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Harborview area home sits near the Ribault River and is ready for you with updated vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, appliances, central heating & air and large laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Large open one car carport and nice private lot. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available September 6th, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have any available units?
4603 Lincrest Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have?
Some of 4603 Lincrest Drive South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Lincrest Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Lincrest Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Lincrest Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 Lincrest Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 4603 Lincrest Drive South offers parking.
Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Lincrest Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have a pool?
No, 4603 Lincrest Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have accessible units?
No, 4603 Lincrest Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Lincrest Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 Lincrest Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
