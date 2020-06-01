All apartments in Jacksonville
4574 REED BARK LN
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:11 AM

4574 REED BARK LN

4574 Reed Bark Lane · (904) 472-4093
Location

4574 Reed Bark Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2955 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Master-on-main! Spacious and Inviting home with over 2900 square feet of comfort, great for everyday living or entertaining. First floor master suite/walk-in-closet, master bath with double sink and Jacuzzi. Great kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, dining area with sliding glass doors to a delightful Florida room, large backyard with pavers, great for entertaining. Formal Dining & Living room, great room with Fireplace. Second floor with loft, 2 good size bedrooms and huge bonus room. 3.5 Bathrooms in total. Landscaping included! Excellent location close to St. Johns Town Center, JTB and about 15 minutes to the beach. Enjoy Community pool. Tenants occupied until 7/31/2020, non-aggressive dog under 20lbs may be allowed. Please allow 24 hours notice to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 REED BARK LN have any available units?
4574 REED BARK LN has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4574 REED BARK LN have?
Some of 4574 REED BARK LN's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 REED BARK LN currently offering any rent specials?
4574 REED BARK LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 REED BARK LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN is pet friendly.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN offer parking?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not offer parking.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have a pool?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN has a pool.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have accessible units?
No, 4574 REED BARK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 REED BARK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4574 REED BARK LN has units with dishwashers.
