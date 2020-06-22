All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4565 Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4565 Lexington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4565 Lexington Ave

4565 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4565 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Secured wIth 16 surveIllance cameras. Centrally located to Bus, HIghways and ShoppIng Malls. Newly remodeled wIth tIles, kItchen and bathroom. Brand new tIle floorIng. WIll make necessary changes for the rIght tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Lexington Ave have any available units?
4565 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4565 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 4565 Lexington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4565 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4565 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4565 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia